Find new people and friends in your network to play sports with





You love playing tennis, golf, basketball, etc., but it's impossible to find others to play with, right? Well ZenSports makes it easy to find and schedule matches with other individual players and teams near you, as well as find, register, and pay for leagues and tournaments. Whether you're looking to play a serious match with your best friend or a practice match with someone new, ZenSports has got you covered. You can also use ZenSports to create groups of like-minded players to discuss sports topics and host sporting events.

Live stream your matches and showcase your talents to the world





Posting the scores of your matches on Facebook is so 2012. Instead, actually show everyone your match live, as it's happening in real-time. ZenSports lets you live stream from your matches to show your friends and the world all of the winning that you're doing. Become the celebrity sports star you've always dreamed of. And follow along live with your friends' videos, too.

We're your player stats and rankings database





We know you care how about you stack up to other players locally, nationwide, and worldwide. ZenSports keeps track of all of your match play results, stats, and rankings. Want to see how many times you've beaten John Smith at golf? Or what your tennis ranking is in the Bay area? You now have that info right at your fingertips. Plus, others can see your scores and match play results in real time as they're happening. Full transparency. Finally.

ZenSports is also perfect for more organized competition like leagues and tournaments





In addition to using ZenSports for individual and team matches, our app is also great for managing leagues and tournaments. With ZenSports, players can easily pay for dues and entry fees with their credit card right from their phone. You can also manage the registration process, brackets, match play results, stats, standings, prize money, and rankings right from the app. No more paper brackets or having to manually keep track of stats and standings. Recruit more players and streamline your leagues/tournaments!